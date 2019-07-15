Huawei 5G ban could spread across North America

Angela Lang/CNET

Huawei will reportedly be likely waiting until after the Canadian election in October to find out whether it will be banned on providing 5G tech there, too. Citing three sources, Reuters reported Monday the decision is tied to the Canadians who remain detained in China.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada at the request of the US over alleged Iran sanctions violations in early Dec. 2018. Beijing followed this by detaining two Canadian citizens in China a week later.

Reuters says experts in Ottawa are currently investigating whether national security will be impacted by 5G networks, including Huawei's involvement in them. Back in January, China had reportedly warned Canada that there would be repercussions if it was banned for 5G.

Huawei was blacklisted in the US in May, with President Donald Trump additionally signing an executive order essentially banning the company in light of national security concerns that Huawei had close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied that charge.

The US ban came more than six months after Huawei's 5G ban in Australia in August 2018, which also cited national security reasons.

Huawei is also facing a 10-count indictment in the US that alleges the company conspired to steal intellectual property from T-Mobile and subsequently obstructed justice, in addition to a separate 13-count indictment against the company and Meng Wanzhou.

Public Safety Canada didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.