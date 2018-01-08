HTC's Vive Pro makes your virtual world a whole lot clearer

HTC is sharpening its view of virtual reality.

The Taiwanese company, best known for making slick-looking smartphones, on Monday at a CES press conference unveiled an upgraded Vive Pro, which like the original Vive system requires a high-end PC and a cable attachment connecting the two, but has enhanced resolution, integrated headphones and a number of other improvements.

The Vive Pro will be available this quarter as a headset upgrade to existing customers and as a standalone headset to all consumers. There's no word on pricing.

In addition, HTC showed off the Vive Wireless Adaptor, which can hook onto either the original or Vive Pro and wirelessly connect to a nearby PC. While there have been third-party add-ons that turn the Vive wireless, HTC is offering an official accessory. It will be available in the summer.

Sean Hollister/CNET

The Vive Pro and the wireless adaptor are two features that may help foster more interest from mainstream consumers. While VR, which transports you to a digital world through a special headset, has attracted heavy hitters like Facebook, Google and Samsung, consumers have been slow to embrace the technology.

That's particularly the case for high-end VR systems like the Vive or rival Oculus Rift, a headset from Facebook's Oculus unit. The Vive stood out for its ability to let you get up and walking around, the system tracking your motion in the VR world. But the pricey system required an equally pricey PC, and the cable attachments between the two made for a clunky experience.

The Vive Wireless Adaptor solves one of those issues, and will use Intel's WiGig technology, which is like a super-charged form of Wi-Fi able to shoot lots of data across the air to short distances.

"Wireless VR has been on nearly every VR user's wish list since the technology was unveiled," said Frank Soqui, general manager of the Virtual Reality Group at Intel, in a statement.

HTC says it will ship the adaptor in the third quarter. It didn't disclose the pricing.

The Vive Pro, meanwhile, offers a few new bells and whistles.

The highlight of the new system is the improved combined 2880 by 1600 resolution from its dual-OLED displays, which the company boasts is a 78 percent increase over the original Vive.

A sharper display makes the VR experience run a lot smoother, with low-resolution imagery often the cause for people getting sick or disoriented.

It also features sharper resolution, built-in headphones, a redesigned headstrap for a more comfortable fit and dual front-facing cameras.

"Vive we truly believe is the industry standard when it comes to VR," said Daniel O'Brien, general manager of the HTC Vive.

While HTC hasn't released pricing or availability information, the Vive Pro is positioned as a more premium product, and will likely be more expensive than the original Vive, which retails for $600 after a big price cut.

HTC also unveiled a redesigned customer experience, adding a virtual reality version of its Viveport catalog of games and media. The new portal features sample VR previews that give quick interactive glimpses into a game.

Lastly, HTC said it upgraded its native VR video player, Vive Video. Beyond improvements to the user interface, HTC is adding Vimeo videos to the platform.

First published Jan. 8 at 1:06 p.m. PT.

Update, 1:58 p.m. PT: Adds that existing consumers will also be able to buy the Vive Pro later this quarter.