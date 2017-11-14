CNET también está disponible en español.

HTC won't release a Daydream VR headset after all

HTC and Google confirm that plans for a wireless Daydream headset have been cancelled.

HTC is behind the HTC Vive and the standalone Focus. But it looks like it's woken up from its Google daydreams.

 Josh Miller/CNET

If you've been dreaming of HTC's standalone Google VR headset, it's time to wake up.

The phone manufacturer was working with Google on a "new breed" of VR headset, it was reported in May. The wireless HTC headset was expected to support Google's Daydream VR platform and work without a phone or a separate computer.

Following a report by TechCrunch, Google's VP of AR and VR Clay Bavor confirmed on Twitter that HTC wouldn't be producing a Daydream-branded headset, but the two companies would continue to work together:

HTC has today showed off the Vive Focus, a wireless headset powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. It claims to offer "six-degrees-of-freedom tracking," meaning you won't need a roomful of cameras to move around a virtual world.  

Lenovo was also working with Google on a Daydream headset, which Google told Fast Company is still going ahead.

CNET reached out to HTC and Google, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

