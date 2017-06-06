James Martin/CNET

High-end virtual reality is making its way to Macs.

HTC's virtual reality headset, Vive, will be compatible with Apple's latest operating system, High Sierra, the Taiwanese company said Monday in a blog post.

This comes in conjunction with Apple's announcement Monday at WWDC that it's working with video game maker Valve's platform SteamVR to make it High Sierra compatible.

"Through a newly announced external GPU, developers and content creators will be able to use a beta of SteamVR and the new MacOS, High Sierra, to access the creative power of Vive with their MacBooks," the blog post said.

High Sierra will be available later in the year.