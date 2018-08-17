HTC just debuted the brilliantly colored flame-red model of its U12 Plus phone. It's a bright pinkish-red with yellow- and violet-hued highlights that shift with the light.
It's slated to ship in September, but you can preorder it now directly from HTC for the standard $800 off-contract price. It's available in the US and Canada, at least for the moment.
We had mixed feelings when we reviewed this phone a couple months ago. It's fast and water resistant, but the battery life isn't great for its size and the side-squeeze button trick gets old pretty quickly.
HTC U12 Plus fires up in 'flame red'
