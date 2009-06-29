HTC TouchFlo 3D tweaked to hide even more

Handy Forum

We've seen the latest iteration of HTC's TouchFlo 3D on the Touch Diamond2 and Pro 2 smartphones. It comes with quite a number of improvements over the last version of HTC's custom interface. Some of them include large menus throughout the Windows Mobile (WM) OS and an enhanced contacts page that integrates text messages, e-mails, and even Facebook updates for each address book entry.

It seems HTC is not quite done with the tweaks, and a future update to TouchFlo 3D has emerged showing further efforts to hide the default WM interface.

According to the screenshots, most of the settings pages have been skinned so you don't need to access the default Settings menu to get things changed. Shortcut icons have also been added to the Home screen below the clock so you can get to favorite applications or contacts quickly.

Pocketnow.com speculates that the new version will make its way into the WM6.1-equipped Pro2 and Diamond2 when those devices get upgraded to WM6.5 later in the year. It's a likely proposition, but we'll have to wait to see if it really happens. At the earliest, this will likely take place in August or September.

(Source: Crave Asia via Gizmodo)