HTC teases something new for 'U' on Aug. 30

Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018. pic.twitter.com/pOVKlEzSGY — HTC (@htc) August 23, 2018

Phone maker HTC took to Twitter Thursday to tease an upcoming announcement that simply said, "Beauty and power meet on August 30th 2018."

HTC's last major phone launch was the HTC U12 Plus, which CNET reviewed back in June. We really liked the water-resistant U12 Plus during our testing, thanks to its unique, squeezable sides, speedy processor and solid cameras.

We don't know what HTC has planned for Aug. 30, but we'll be sure to provide updates as soon as we learn more.

HTC did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.