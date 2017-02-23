HTC wants U back. But is it too little, too late?

It's no secret: The last few years have been rough for HTC.

After paving the way for Android by making the first Android phone years ago, the Taiwanese company seems to have lost its groove. While Apple and Samsung have become the premium phone makers and Chinese companies like Xiaomi and OnePlus have become go-to brands for affordable, quality devices, HTC hasn't been able to find its place in the modern market.

The company's downward spiral began in 2011, says Counterpoint Research analyst Neil Shah, when its global market share was 10 percent. "Since then, HTC's market share has slipped to an oblivion of almost 1 percent," he said.

Chia-lin Chang, HTC's president of global sales, told CNET at an event in Singapore last week that the company still has a few tricks up its sleeve, both in the phone department and for VR.

But it will be a long road for the once trailblazing company to travail.

Less is more

One of the issues that's plagued HTC is brand dilution. It's had too many different phone lines, often times with little distinguishing one from another. This year is the end of that.

"We are going to reduce product offerings this year to six, maybe seven phones a year maximum," Chang said. "What we want to do is highlight just a few phones so that customers have an easier time choosing."

If you're in the US or Western Europe, you'll probably only see around three of these models, and they'll mostly be premium devices. Growing markets, like India, will get more budget-friendly devices. We've already seen this come to fruition, with HTC announcing during an earnings call that it'll be dropping many of its low-end phones.

Now that it's pumping out fewer phone lines, each one needs to count for HTC.

"HTC will have to make sure these two or three models are the best the industry has seen from design, experience, specs and pricing perspectives to have a hope to make a comeback," said Counterpoint Research's Shah.

The company's next attempt at hitting that sweet spot is with it's upcoming U line, announced in January and shipping in March. Consisting of the U Play and U Ultra, HTC has equipped these devices with glass designs and AI to set them apart.

They'll be a little tough to find, though. The U Play won't make it to the US, and the U Ultra is only available directly through HTC -- not through any major carriers.

Chang maintains this was a calculated move to give customers more flexibility in choosing phones. Shah says this could be a good strategy, as it would allow HTC to sell quality phones for cheaper -- a move made famous by China's Xiaomi, once China's hottest phone brand.

Unfortunately, the company seems to have missed the boat on the price front. The U Ultra starts at $750 (AU$1,200, no UK pricing available but US price converts to roughly £600), more than what you'd pay for a 32GB iPhone 7.

"HTC has to understand that they cannot price more than Apple," Shah says bluntly. "HTC doesn't have the brand equity left to charge that premium."

Viva la Vive

Phones became a smaller piece of HTC's pie in 2016 thanks to the Vive, its high-end VR headset.

There's plenty of hope for the Vive, which holds around 6 percent of the global VR market and, according to Canalys, leads the pack in China. Now, Chang says HTC is focusing on making VR more portable, hinting at a new and more mobile VR platform, and giving adopters more content.

But, just as its phone business has been burned by competition on both ends of the spectrum, HTC is swimming with some dangerous VR sharks.

The Vive focuses too much on gaming, argues Counterpoint's Shah, where it'll have to combat Sony's PlayStation VR. Though a more mobile VR platform could help, he warns that would then put HTC at odds with the Google-backed DayDream View VR and Samsung's Gear VR.

Chang said the new platform isn't "a phone slapped onto a headset," but it'll have to be something special to beat out the increasingly tough competition.

"It will be a long road ahead for HTC to make a comeback," Shah said.

Chang knows this, admitting it'll be nearly impossible for the company to regain the prominence it once had. The trick, he believes, is to be laser-focused on the people that already like HTC's brand of Android.

"The HTC brand is not for everybody. It's not everybody who goes , 'Oh I go for HTC, I buy HTC,' he said. "There's so many smartphone brands they can choose, why do they choose HTC? There has to be some link. We have to focus on that link."

