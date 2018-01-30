CNET también está disponible en español.

HTC engineers officially join the Googleplex

Google closed its deal paying HTC $1.1 billion to hire engineers -- many of whom already worked on its Pixel phones -- and expand its Taiwan footprint.

HTC engineers joined Google as the tech giant closed its $1.1 billion deal with the tech giant. 

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google has completed its $1.1 billion deal to hire hardware engineers from HTC. 

"I'm delighted that we've officially closed our deal with HTC, and are welcoming an incredibly talented team to work on even better and more innovative products in the years to come," Rick Osterloh, Google's senior vice president of hardware, said in a blog post

In September, Google agreed to pay the struggling Taiwanese phone maker $1.1 billion in cash to hire certain HTC workers, many of whom were already working with Google on the Pixel line of phones. 

The move comes as the search giant is putting greater emphasis on hardware, including phones in its Pixel franchise and voice-assistant speaker Google Home. But Google has a patchy history in phone-company deals.  After buying Motorola Mobility five years ago for $12.5 billion, Google turned around two years later and sold it to Lenovo for $2.9 billion

The official close of the deal also expands Google's footprint in the Asia by adding a Taiwan office. Taipei will become the largest Google engineering site in the Asia Pacific region. 

