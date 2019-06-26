HTC

HTC has revealed a few more details of its upcoming Vive Cosmos, calling the virtual reality headset its "most impressive" yet. The Cosmos will enable VR at 90 frames per second, and a display with 88% higher resolution than the original HTC Vive.

The LCD display will have a 2880x1700 combined resolution. It'll also have real RGB panels and more subpixels for 40% improved lens clarity over its original VR headset.

It also comes with a swappable face plate, so you can change in an updated version in future.

Still no word on when it will launch, or how much it will cost.

The info follows HTC unveiling the look of the Vive Cosmos last week, which will come with a flip-up design, six cameras, detachable headphones, a faceplate and a vented front.

Billed as a premium PC VR system, the Cosmos, first teased at CES 2019 in Las Vegas in January, will have "striking graphics [and] lifelike sound," HTC said Friday.

The company also touted its new tracking system.

"With wide and accurate tracking, gesture controls and a six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) headset and controller setup, Vive Cosmos promises a deeply engaging VR experience," HTC said.

The system can be used straight out of the box with minimal setup and also features a more comfortable headset with soft, light and breathable material, HTC said.

The company also unveiled new Vive controllers that it called gamer friendly, versatile and practical.

