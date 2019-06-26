HTC has revealed a few more details of its upcoming Vive Cosmos, calling the virtual reality headset its "most impressive" yet. The Cosmos will enable VR at 90 frames per second, and a display with 88% higher resolution than the original HTC Vive.
The LCD display will have a 2880x1700 combined resolution. It'll also have real RGB panels and more subpixels for 40% improved lens clarity over its original VR headset.
It also comes with a swappable face plate, so you can change in an updated version in future.
Still no word on when it will launch, or how much it will cost.
The info follows HTC unveiling the look of the Vive Cosmos last week, which will come with a flip-up design, six cameras, detachable headphones, a faceplate and a vented front.
Billed as a premium PC VR system, the Cosmos, first teased at CES 2019 in Las Vegas in January, will have "striking graphics [and] lifelike sound," HTC said Friday.
The company also touted its new tracking system.
"With wide and accurate tracking, gesture controls and a six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) headset and controller setup, Vive Cosmos promises a deeply engaging VR experience," HTC said.
The system can be used straight out of the box with minimal setup and also features a more comfortable headset with soft, light and breathable material, HTC said.
The company also unveiled new Vive controllers that it called gamer friendly, versatile and practical.
iOS 13 comes with new Siri voice, dark mode, privacy features: All the new software Apple will soon deliver to your iPhone.
Best power banks and battery packs for Android devices: Looking for a pocket-size power bank for charging your Android smartphone on the go? Here are some top picks.
HTC Vive
-
Review•HTC Vive review: Yes, this is the best VR experience, if you've got the space
-
Preview•Here's what it's like to use the HTC Vive, the $799 VR headset that you can preorder today
-
How To•How to keep the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive cord out of your way
-
News•HTC Vive Focus Plus VR headset arriving to compete with Oculus Quest
Discuss: HTC details the Vive Cosmos VR headset
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.