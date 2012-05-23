HTC Android 4.0 plans revealed, no update for low-end phones

What could be better than a lovely big list? How about one that details when HTC mobiles will get Ice Cream Sandwich? HTC's made a bumper compilation of its smart phones, detailing when each blower will be blessed with a bite of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

The Taiwanese company says that the majority of its phones will be receiving ICS in June and July, with updates for all announced devices expected to be finished in August.

Many of the phones on the list aren't out in the UK, so I've made a UK-specific list below -- check out when your phone is getting updated.

Not every gadget will be feeling the cool kiss of Android 4.0. Tablets including the HTC Flyer are sticking on Honeycomb, forcing owners to manually interfere with their slate's software (a tricky and risky business), if they want to experience the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

HTC says that, "in general, devices with 512MB ROM or less will not be upgraded to Android 4.0". That means less powerful phones like the HTC ChaCha, Salsa, Wildfire S, Explorer and others are plum out of luck.

When it finally hits your phone, the update will arrive with Sense version 3.6 -- an older edition of HTC's Android skin than what you'll find on new devices like the HTC One X, which has Sense 4.0.

That's because, "Some aspects of Sense 4 require dedicated hardware, which is not available on all devices," according to HTC.

There's one mobile unaccounted for -- the keyboard-rocking HTC Desire Z, which was released alongside the Desire HD. HTC told me it had no more information to offer at the moment. If I hear anything else, I'll let you know.

Is your phone on the list? Have you been kept waiting too long? Let me know in the comments or on our Facebook wall.

UK HTC Ice Cream Sandwich updates