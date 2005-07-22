HP's Joshi joins Yahoo board

Joshi has led HP's printing operations for some time. Additionally, for a few months he also had responsibility for the company's PC business, when the printing and PC units were merged briefly earlier this year.



Last month, HP ended that strategy, separating the printing and PC businesses and returning Joshi to the position of executive vice president of the imaging and printing group, a title he'd held for several years previously.

HP's printing division grew to $24.2 billion in fiscal 2004 from $19.6 billion in 2001, while operating profits surged to 15.9 percent from 10.7 percent in the same period, Yahoo said.

Joshi joined HP in 1980, according to his bio on the hardware giant's Web site.

"Joshi's outstanding reputation, deep understanding of technology and long-standing leadership at HP will be a tremendous asset to our team and Yahoo's long-term growth goals," Yahoo CEO Terry Semel said in a statement.

With the new appointment, Yahoo has 10 board members.