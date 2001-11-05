HP's Java clone wins set-top box deal

NDS Group, a British digital TV company whose set-top boxes are used by 26 million subscribers, has signed a deal to use Hewlett-Packard's unlicensed version of Java in its set-top boxes, the companies said Monday. The company will use MicroChai, a gadget-oriented version of HP's clone of Sun Microsystems' Java software, which lets programs written in the Java language run on any computer. For example, Java could let software for paying for a pay-per-view show run on several different set-top boxes. Java is gaining popularity in various consumer gadgets, most notably cell phones.