HP's Chromebook x360 14c gets a 2021 update with new Intel processors

HP

HP is giving its 14-inch Chromebook x360 an update. On Friday, the computer maker announced a new version of its convertible laptop.

New for the 2021 edition are updated 11th-generation Intel processors and a full HD screen coated with Corning's Gorilla Glass 5, which should help with durability. Other notable specs include 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 720p HD webcam with a built-in privacy cover, a fingerprint reader, and a microSD card slot. Ports remain the same as 2020's model: two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a microphone/headphone jack.

As it's an x360 model, the laptop can flip its screen all the way back to become a tablet. HP says the new computer is "USI Pen-enabled" for use with a stylus.

One thing that has seemingly gotten worse, however, is its rated battery life. Whereas HP touted that last year's model could run for 13.5 hours, the 2021 edition is rated for 10.5 hours. On the bright side, HP's fast charging technology remains, with the company claiming you can "go from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes."

The company says the new computer will be available at Best Buy and through its HP.com website "beginning this month." The base model, with an Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of storage, will start at $650 on HP's site, but those looking for a little more power can upgrade to an Intel Core i5 processor and up to 256GB of SSD storage.