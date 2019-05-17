HPE acquires supercomputer maker Cray for $1.3B

Daniel Terdiman/CNET

Not long after it came out that Cray was making the fastest supercomputer ever, Hewlett Packard Enterprise scooped up the supercomputer company.

HPE said on Friday it acquired Cray in a deal worth approximately $1.3 billion, according to a press release. The acquisition of the high-performance computing company expands HPE's portfolio and will help lower the cost of Cray's technology such as its Slingshot, a high-speed network for supercomputers.

"Cray is a global technology leader in supercomputing and shares our deep commitment to innovation," Antonio Neri, HPE president and CEO, said in the release. "By combining our world-class teams and technology, we will have the opportunity to drive the next generation of high-performance computing and play an important part in advancing the way people live and work."

On May 7, the Energy Department said it was working with Cray and AMD to build one of the world's most powerful computers, called the Frontier, due to arrive in 2021. It will have a performance of 1.5 exaflops, or 1.5 quintillion calculations per second, which is faster than the 1.0 exaflops supercomputer Cray is working on with Intel called the Aurora.

HPE and Cray didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.