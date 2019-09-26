HP unveils its new Chromebook x360 models

HP

HP has unveiled its refreshed Chromebook x360 laptops, with the 12- and 14-inch models getting thinner and lighter. They also now offer USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pen compatibility. They'll be available later in September for $359 and $379, respectively, with HP's rechargeable USI Pen launching in November at a cost of $70.

Dubbed by HP as "the best of Chrome and Android," both sizes come with a 360-degree hinge, Intel Celeron dual-core N4000 processor, both Type-A and Type-C ports, a magnetic pen dock on the side of the Chromebook and a one-year subscription to Google One.

The 12-inch model comes with an HD+ touchscreen display with 3:2 aspect ratio, Intel UHD Graphics 620 and up to 12 hours of battery life. The top cover is ceramic white, while the keyboard and keyboard deck are silver.

The 14-inch Chromebook x360 comes with a ceramic white top cover, a silver keyboard deck and a ceramic white keyboard. It has an HD or FHD touchscreen display, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Both have 4GB of onboard memory and 32GB eMMC internal storage.