HP unveils its first 15-inch Chromebook laptop, starts at $449

HP

HP on Thursday announced its biggest Chromebook laptop to date, which features a 15-inch touchscreen display and full-sized keyboard and number pad. The company joins Acer, Asus and Lenovo, all of which unveiled 15-inch laptops running Google's Chrome operating system during the past two years.

The HP Chromebook 15 starts at $449 and comes equipped with fairly typical 2019 Chromebook components: an Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU, 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. In addition to its 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, it also has a backlit keyboard and number pad, B&O dual speakers and an HD webcam.

HP

In some ways, the new HP Chromebook 15 is the laptop version of the company's convertible Chromebook x2 that debuted in 2018. Starting at $599, the x2 Chromebook has comparable components -- including a slightly more powerful Intel Core m3-7Y30, 4GB of inferior DDR3 RAM and a tiny 32GB hard drive -- and some of the same features. But where the x2 features a detachable display, which works nicely as a standalone tablet, the Chromebook 15's display is permanently secured to the keyboard.

The HP Chromebook 15 starts at $449 in the US. An email from HP said that it is available now, though it's currently listed as "coming soon" on the company's website. UK and Australian prices and availability are TBA, but $449 converts to about £345 or AU$630.

HP Chromebook 15 specs

15.6-inch FHD IPS BrightView WLED-backlit touchscreen (1,920x1,080-pixel resolution)

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U CPU

4GB of DDR4 SDRAM

64GB of eMMC storage

Integrated Intel HD Graphics 610

B&O dual speakers

Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2

HD camera with dual mics

MicroSD card reader, 2x USB 3.1 (Type C), USB 3.1 (Type A) port

Backlit keyboard with number pad

Rated up to 13 hours of battery life

Cloud Blue or Mineral Silver finish

Weighs 4 pounds (1.8 kg)

Starts at $449