HP spring sale: Save $300 on laptops and get 20% off accessories

Best Buy currently is running a number of discounts on midrange laptops, but HP has a deal on mainstream Pavilion laptop that's better than anything you'll find at Best Buy. And if you want to use your current self-quarantine situation as a reason to pick up a gaming laptop, I also found a great deal on an HP Omen system. In addition to laptop deals, HP is offering a 20% discount on accessories with a PC purchase. Let's dive in.
Read more: Best laptops of 2020
The AMD-based Pavilion 15z is priced to move and much lower in cost than its Intel-based cousin, the Pavilion 15t. The baseline Pavilion 15z is only $590 right now and features an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The Ryzen 7 is on par with the Intel Core i7, and you'll typically find Core i5-based systems at this price. You'll also find similarly priced laptops with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, so getting 12GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage is a boon. This model is customizable, and I would spend $60 to upgrade the resolution of the 15.6-inch display from 1,366x768 to 1,920x1,080 pixels, which would bring the price to a still very reasonable $650. With the coronavirus outbreak disrupting normal life and shipping times, the Pavilion 15z currently has a ship date of May 22.
The baseline configuration of HP's 17.3-inch gaming laptop costs $1,300 and supplies a ninth-gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. That's a good price for that component lineup, but I'd humbly suggest one upgrade -- ditching the previous-generation GeForce GTX graphics in favor of current-gen GeForce RTX graphics. Specifically, I'd outfit the Omen 17t with the GeForce RTX 2060, the entry-level GPU in the RTX line, which adds only $130 to the bill for a total of $1,430. HP currently estimates the Omen 17T will ship on May 20.
This compact dock connects to your laptop's USB-C port and supplies all the connectivity your home office needs: HDMI and DisplayPort ports, an Ethernet jack and four USB Type A ports. With it, you can connect to multiple displays, keep a keyboard and mouse connected and trade your weak Wi-Fi signal for a wired network connection. Along with other HP accessories, it is 20% off with the purchase of a PC or another accessory.
Discuss: HP spring sale: Save $300 on laptops and get 20% off accessories
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.