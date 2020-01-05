HP Spectre x360 15 beefs up performance while shrinking in size

Joshua Goldman/CNET

CES 2020

We were impressed with HP's Spectre x360 13 released toward the end of 2019. So much so that we gave it an Editors' Choice award. Part of the reason for that is that HP managed to significantly reduce the footprint of the 13.3-inch two-in-one without sacrificing performance or usability. And now, at CES 2020, its announced it's done the same for the 15.6-inch Spectre x360, taking it down to the size of what would normally be a 14-inch laptop.

As you can see in the picture at the top, HP shaved down the display's top and bottom bezels, which in turn allowed the PC maker to trim up the rest of the aluminum chassis to give it a 90% screen-to-body ratio. HP didn't give us specifics about what components will be available for it beyond a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce graphics, and being able to hit up to 17 hours of battery life.

Joshua Goldman/CNET

A lot of the features of the late 2019 x360 13 carry over to its larger linemate, including Wi-Fi 6 and a kill switch for the webcam as well as a key that instantly cuts its microphones. The x360 will also be available with a 4K OLED display that HP says covers DCI-P3 with a 30% wider color gamut range.

HP Spectre x360 15 is expected in March starting at $1,600. (You didn't expect it to be cheap, did you?) You'll be able to get it direct from HP as well as at Best Buy in the US.