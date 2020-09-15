HP rolls in Tony Hawk to promote its new wireless gaming peripherals

HP

HP drafted famous skater Tony Hawk and his Pro Skater 1 + 2 tournament to promote its new Omen gaming peripherals in an Omen Underground stream you can watch Tuesday on the PAX Arena Twitch channel. It starts at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. UK).

The new mouse, TKL keyboard and headset take advantage of the 2.4GHz wireless spectrum, which HP brands as "Warp Wireless Technology." That's what almost all wireless gaming peripherals use, via a dongle, since it's more robust and lower latency than a Bluetooth connection.

The $170 Omen Frequency Wireless Headset has a similar design to the company's HP Mindframe -- 7.1 virtual surround sound powered by C-Media Xear and a flip-to-mute, noise-cancelling mic, lighting -- albeit without the cool cooling technology. The wireless works with the PC (Windows 10) and will work with a PS5 using an adapter for the dongle, but you'll be able to use it wired with other platforms. It uses USB-C charging and HP rates the battery life at up to 30 hours.

It's heavy for a wireless headset, though: It weighs 1 pound (439 grams) compared to models like the HyperX Cloud Stinger models (under 300 grams), Logitech Pro X (13 ounces, or 370 grams) and SteelSeries Arctis 7 (9.9 ounces, or 281 grams). It will be available in December.

Unlike the keyboard and headset, the $100 Omen Vector Wireless Mouse isn't HP's first -- that would be the Qi-charged Photon -- but this is a more mainstream model. Based on the Omen Vector, it charges through USB-C. HP claims 30 seconds of charge time gives it up to hour of battery life, five minutes delivers up to 10 hours and a full charge up to 180 hours. It has a garage underneath for the USB dongle. Otherwise, it has the same design and specs, which include the 16,000-dpi Pixart sensor and Omron switches. It's available now. Don't confuse it with HP's old, old Wireless Vector mouse, though.

Incorporating Cherry MX Brown switches (which are tactile but quiet), the $160 Omen Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard claims up to 75 hours of battery life with up to six hours on a five-minute charge via USB-C and without the backlight. TKL stands for tenkeyless, meaning it has no numberpad. It works wired or wireless, and in addition to Windows it can work with Xbox consoles. You can preorder it now, but HP doesn't say when it will be available.

The company also updated its wired mainstream gaming headset line with the newly shipping $80 Omen Blast, which replaces the HP Omen 800 and adds 7.1 sound, bundles the inline USB DAC, gets an upgraded unidirectional mic with passive noise canceling and is now supported in Omen Command Center software.

HP also added two entry-priced 24-inch monitors, the HP X24i ($230) and X24ih ($250), which use 1080p 144Hz IPS panels, claim a 1-millisecond response time and are FreeSync Premium compatible. An extra $20 for the X24ih buys you a height-adjustable stand.

Finally, like most other desktop PC sellers, HP is refreshing its Omen 30L midsize tower with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and 3080 graphics cards. That's not happening until the holiday shopping season is upon us, though.