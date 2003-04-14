HP packages data protection tools

Hewlett-Packard has begun selling software from Novell that transfers data stored on desktop computers to an encrypted location on a central server. The iFolder software automatically replicates the data, protecting it in case of a problem with the desktop computer and making it available from any Internet-connected computer with proper authorization.
The iFolder software is available in a package called the Digital Asset Protection Solution that includes HP's Intel-based ProLiant server hardware running the Linux, Novell NetWare or Windows Server 2003 operating systems, as well as an HP storage system.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.