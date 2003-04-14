HP packages data protection tools

Hewlett-Packard has begun selling software from Novell that transfers data stored on desktop computers to an encrypted location on a central server. The iFolder software automatically replicates the data, protecting it in case of a problem with the desktop computer and making it available from any Internet-connected computer with proper authorization.

The iFolder software is available in a package called the Digital Asset Protection Solution that includes HP's Intel-based ProLiant server hardware running the Linux, Novell NetWare or Windows Server 2003 operating systems, as well as an HP storage system.