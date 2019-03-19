HP's newest Envy laptops are designed to run cooler, longer

HP

HP sprinkled some fairy dust on its Envy laptops for the spring, endowing them with select features from their pricier Spectre siblings.

These new features include an OLED screen option for the 15-inch clamshell model, a fancy-looking speaker grille, narrower bezels, a camera shutter ("Kill Switch"), Sure View privacy screen options and HP command center software to help manage the power and performance settings. Plus, the Envy 17 bumps from Nvidia MX150 discrete graphics to MX250.

HP claims to have improved battery life on all models and improved fingerprint readers. It's used a keyboard-lifting hinge design, similar to the one found in Asus' ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops, to enhance cooling for the clamshell laptops. There are also expanded options for second-gen AMD Ryzen configurations on the 15-inch convertible.

All are available in April via hp.com, while the Envy x360 15 and Envy 17 will land at Best Buy in early May. Pricing is as follows:

Envy 13 starts at $900 (which converts to about £680 or AU$1,270)

Envy x360 13 starts at $700

Envy x360 15 starts at $870 for Intel models and $800 for AMD

Envy 17 starts at $900

HP also announced a new headset, the Reverb VR, a Windows Mixed Reality headset that doesn't brand itself as such.

For secure-minded AMD fans, HP launched two new Ryzen-based models in its ProBook 400 series, the ProBook 445R G6 and ProBook 455R G6. The 445R is a new 14-inch model as well. One of the neat things here is active noise cancellation optimized for keyboard and touchpad.

They're shipping in June. Pricing details have not yet been announced.