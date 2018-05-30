HP Mindframe headset actively keeps your ears cool while you play

HP

If you've ever been in the middle of an intense gaming session, and your ears started to feel hot from your headset, HP feels your pain.

The upcoming HP Mindframe headset will use a thermoelectric cooling device in the earcup to conduct heat away from the acoustic chamber. In other words, it will actively work to keep your ears cool while you're gaming. Lots of gaming headsets promise comfort, but this innovation sounds like an awesome step forward if it works as promised.

The headset will sport a number of other high end features, like 7.1 virtual surround sound and 3D audio. It even has a noise-cancelling microphone that automatically mutes when you flip it up.

HP announced the Mindframe on Wednesday along with several other gaming accessories and a new gaming laptop. The Mindframe itself doesn't have a price or release date yet.