If you own a laptop, you already have the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws revealed earlier this week to worry about. If you own a HP laptop, add another potential woe to your list.

A small amount of HP laptops and workstations shipped between December 2015 and December 2017 will need their batteries replaced, as they're prone to overheating or melting, the company announced on Thursday. These batteries are sealed within the laptop, meaning their removal and replacement is not a DIY job.

"This action pertains to approximately 0.1 percent of the HP systems sold globally over the past two years," a HP spokesperson said. "We are taking immediate action to address this issue including a voluntary recall and replacement of the batteries."

The company will send those impacted by the fault a free battery replacement, as well as help organise an appointment to actually get it replaced. If you own a HP laptop or workstation, you can check to see if your unit is affected. HP released the table below showing which models are prone to the fault.

HP

HP's recall comes after eight reports of batteries "overheating, melting or charring," said the Consumer Product Safety Commission. One of these incidents lead to a first-degree burn, while three caused damages up to $4,500.