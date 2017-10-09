HP is finally shipping its VR backpack PC this week

Starting this week, HP will begin shipping its virtual reality backpack. The OMEN X Desktop VR Backpack lets users bring the Omen X Compact Desktop along with them wherever they go.

The Omen X Compact Desktop, which was a prototype last fall, will start shipping on Tuesday and is priced at $2,499.99. It features an integrated rechargeable battery and gives players the option to either use the desktop docking station or strap it onto their backs with the separate $499.99 backpack, which starts shipping on Friday. Players attach the VR headset to the computer and are ready to go.

HP initially said it would ship the product in July. The company also unveiled a VR backpack for business earlier this year.

A representative from HP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

