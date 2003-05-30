HP desktop embeds security

The HP Compaq d530 desktop features the optional security chip, developed with German chipmaker Infineon Technologies, and follows specifications set out by security standards organization Trusted Computing Group.

IBM pioneered similar chip-based encryption-decryption hardware in its notebooks and desktops, starting in 1999.

The new security chip, dubbed the ProtectTools, helps process algorithms used in public key infrastructure (PKI) and other encryption modes, according to Infineon.

The chip works with built-in Windows security features, as well as third-party applications such as PKI suites and virtual private networks. It can be used, for example, with Microsoft Outlook and Lotus Notes to help encrypt and decrypt e-mail.

The d530 starts at $750 and comes in three designs. Processors include the 2.2GHz Intel Celeron or 3GHz Pentium 4, as well as Intel's 865G chipset. It also features a 40GB to 160GB hard drive, 256MB to 4GB of double data rate SDRAM, a choice of optical drives, and Windows XP Professional.

The first all-HP engineered thin client, the HP Compaq t5700 connects to networks. Data is stored on the server, and the unit contains no local drives or moving parts.

Made for call centers, hospitals and financial services centers, the slender t5700 starts at $599 and features a 1GHz Transmeta Crusoe TM5800 processor, 256MB to 512MB of DDR SDRAM, 256MB of flash memory, and the Windows XP Embedded operating system.

CNET Asia's John Lui reported from Singapore.