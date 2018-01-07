HP's cheap-but-pretty monitors speed up for 2018

Sarah Tew/CNET

Monitors so generic they're simply "HP Displays," HP nevertheless beefs up their value for 2018. Ranging in price for $99 to $229 for 21.5- through 27-inch models, these 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution monitors sport the usual must-have IPS panels and thin bezels of the previous generation with some other improved specs.(We don't have UK or Australian pricing, but those ranges directly convert to around £73 to £170 and AU$125 to AU$290.)

They're brighter, increasing from 250 nits to 300 nits, offer increased refresh rates of 75Hz and now support FreeSync for use with AMD Radeon graphics cards.

You can expect to pay a pittance for them in April 2018.

