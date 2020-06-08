HP boosts Chromebook lineup with two new models

Looking for a new computer to help with your quarantine browsing? HP is adding two new Chromebooks to its lineup that it hopes might win you over.
The two devices, a 14-inch model called the HP Chromebook x360 14c and an 11.6-inch called the HP Chromebook 11a, will be available at Best Buy and on HP's website later this month starting at $499 for the x360 14c and $219 for the 11a.
Billing it as its most "premium Chromebook yet," the x360 14c features a 14-inch full HD, edge-to-edge glass touchscreen, HD webcam (though HP did not list a resolution) with a physical privacy switch for covering it up when not in use, fingerprint reader, WiFi 6 support as well as two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a headphone jack.
As it is an x360 model the laptop can flip its screen all the way back to become a tablet.
Specs for the computer start at an Intel Pentium Gold processor with 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, though you can configure a version with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, additional RAM and 128GB of storage. HP says the x360 14c will have 13.5 hours of battery life and can charge to 50% in 45 minutes.
The Chromebook 11a, meanwhile, has an HD display and runs on a dual-core Intel Celeron processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. An HD webcam is present (though without a resolution), as are two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and an HDMI out port for connecting to an additional display.
HP says the computer should be able to provide up to 13 hours of battery life.
