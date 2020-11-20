HP Black Friday 2020 sales: Save huge on HP computers like the HP Envy, Omen, Pavilion and more

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

In the market for a new desktop or laptop? Well, there's no need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday -- HP is already getting a head start on the holidays with its , which offers discounts on desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, PC accessories and more. From the entry level to high-end gaming laptops, there is a wide variety of laptops on sale with discounts ranging from $50 to $200. There is also a couple of all-in-one PCs on sale that caught our eye.

Take a look below for the best deals that are currently on offer. I'll keep this story updated as HP adds new products to its holiday sale and adjusts pricing.

HP This budget laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Many models at this price force you to make due with a underpowered Celeron chip and provide only 128GB of storage space, so this is about as fully equipped a laptop as you'll find at $400. This model is customizable, too, and I would recommend spending the extra $40 to upgrade the 14-inch display to a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution.

HP This budget laptop offers a bit more processing power, memory and display real estate than the above model. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 12GB of RAM and comes with the same recommendation as the above model: spend the extra $40 to upgrade the 15.6-inch display to full HD resolution.

HP We now leave the budget class and enter the midrange category. This 15.6-inch Pavilion laptop features a 10th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The display offers touch support but only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution by default. Again, I urge you to spend extra to upgrade to full HD, which in this case would set you back only an additional $30.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis that weighs less than three pounds. You can save $100 on this model (13-ba0085nr) that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics and a 512GB SSD. That's enough muscle for media editing in addition to the usual office chores. The 13.3-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET I wouldn't usually recommend a humongous, 17-inch laptop unless it's a gaming laptop, but these are not usual times. If you're currently working from home and plan to continue doing so well into 2021, it might make sense to get a bigger laptop that you might lug from your kitchen to your living room to your bedroom instead of commuting with it to and from the office every day. The baseline configuration of the Envy 17t-cg000 gives you a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Intel Optane memory. The roomy 17.3-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and you can add touch support for no additional charge. The Envy 17t should not be confused with a gaming laptop, but the GeForce MX330 GPU should let you play less demanding games at full resolution with some quality settings enabled. Two upgrades of this customizable model are attractive: doubling the RAM for only $50 and getting a touch display for $40.

HP Now, this is a gaming laptop. HP's Home 15t features an aggressive look and a wide range of configuration options. The baseline configuration of this model (15t-dh100) features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, but you can upgrade to GeForce RTX 2060 graphics for $190 and still get the $100 discount. The 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup but still offers ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. I'd also consider doubling the RAM from 8GB to 16GB for $90 and spending $100 to upgrade the display to a refresh rate of 144Hz. Those three upgrades will greatly aid performance and the system's gaming capabilities and bring the total to a still reasonable $1,380.

HP HP's 27-inch all-in-one boasts a crisp, 2K (2,256x1,504-pixel) display resolution and a modern design with razor-thin screen bezels. The baseline model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. The one upgrade I recommend for this customizable system is choosing a 128GB SSD as the primary drive, which doesn't add to the cost, and then selecting a 1TB hard drive as the secondary storage drive for an additional $49. With this pair, you get the speed of an SSD along with the high capacity of the 1TB hard drive for a still reasonable price of $949.