How will Amazon transform Whole Foods? (The 3:59, Ep. 242)

Amazon blew our minds on Friday.

It's Monday, but we're still trying to process the online retail giant's decision to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. We run through a list of things we'd like to see: faster grocery deliveries, perks for Prime subscribers and maybe even lower prices. That's even if Amazon insists things will stay the same for a while.

We also discuss whether Jay Z's decision to drop his new album, "4:44," as an exclusive to Tidal will get people to sign up for the streaming music service -- and stick around. You don't have to worry about it if you're a Sprint customer, since they all get Tidal for free.

Lastly, we talk about Pokemon Go's big update and whether this will hook people back in. We also discuss why Joan still plays the game.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.