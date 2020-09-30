How Warrior Nun on Netflix empowered Kristina Tonteri-Young and her sister warriors

If Schitt's Creek has the best title of any show today, then the Netflix series Warrior Nun earns a strong second place. The show is about an orphaned teen who's chosen as the Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns. It has a Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Daredevil vibe.
On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Finnish actor Kristina Tonteri-Young, who plays Sister Beatrice on the show, describes her character as a tactician who is calm, intelligent, emotionally reserved and also queer.
"She is a queer character," said Tonteri-Young. "And that's explored a little bit, but not explicitly hammered down. It's not shoved down your throat that this character is gay ... That's just a part of her, and it's written really well."
During our interview, Tonteri-Young discusses how her training as a ballet dancer helped her learn fight choreography, and how filming Warrior Nun was a crash course on all things film and TV.
"Let's just put it this way: There was never a day in which I didn't learn something," Tonteri-Young said with a laugh. "I went on set for the first time and I was as green as you can be. I wanted to know everything about everybody's jobs. I wanted to understand what everybody did. I wanted to see how the other actors work."
We also talk about how the show smartly approaches themes like empowerment, individuality, good vs. evil and religion vs. science. Tonteri-Young even opens up about growing up in Finland, going to school in London and learning to surf at Rockaway Beach, New York.
Listen to my entire conversation with Tonteri-Young on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can watch season 1 of Warrior Nun on Netflix. Also, you can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about work, career and current obsessions.
