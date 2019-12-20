How to win a PS4 Pro and more*

GameSpot

This holiday season we're joining forces with our sister sites GameSpot and Giant Bomb to commemorate the best games of 2019 with three amazing prize packages:

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

To enter the giveaway, you have to start by reading our official rules, accepting the terms and conditions and filling out the form below. If you want to increase your chances of winning, get the optional extra entries by completing any of the additional actions available in the form, like subscribing to our YouTube channels.

If you're having trouble viewing the form on your mobile device, please click here.

Don't forget to check your email after Jan. 2 because we will be reaching out to the potential winners. Good luck!

This giveaway is neither sponsored nor endorsed by Nintendo, Sony or Microsoft.