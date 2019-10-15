Getty Images

The last time Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole took the mound he tossed eight dominant innings to lead his team into the American League Championship Series. Since then the Astros and Yankees have split the first two games of the ALCS in Houston, the second of which ended in an 11th inning walkoff homer by Houston's Carlos Correa. Tonight the series heads to the Bronx for three games and Cole, arguably the game's most dominant pitcher, is the starter for Game 3. He'll be opposed by Luis Severino and face a Yankees lineup that led baseball in scoring this year.

The best-of-seven ALCS between the Yankees and Astros will be broadcast on Fox and FS1. First pitch for Game 3 is set for 4:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

In the National League, the Washington Nationals are one game away from the World Series after last night's 8-1 drubbing of the Cardinals. The two teams play Game 4 tonight at 8:05 p.m on TBS.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch the NLCS and ALCS games live without cable.

What's the MLB postseason schedule look like?

Here's the remaining schedule for the best-of-seven ALCS (all times ET):

Tuesday, Oct. 15: HOU at NYY Game 3, Fox or FS1, 4:08 p.m.

HOU at NYY Game 3, Fox or FS1, 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16: HOU at NYY Game 4, Fox or FS1, 8:08 p.m.

HOU at NYY Game 4, Fox or FS1, 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17: HOU at NYY Game 5, Fox or FS1, 8:08 p.m.

HOU at NYY Game 5, Fox or FS1, 8:08 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19: NYY at HOU Game 6 (if necessary), Fox or FS1

NYY at HOU Game 6 (if necessary), Fox or FS1 Sunday, Oct. 20: NYY at HOU Game 7 (if necessary), Fox or FS1

The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

How can I watch on TV?

The remainder of the MLB postseason will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and TBS.

Let's look at it round by round:

The ALCS is on Fox and FS1, and the NLCS is on TBS.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games on the Fox Sports Go app or Watch TBS app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay-TV subscriber. Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network (Fox, in this case). See below to find out which services carry Fox and FS1 to watch AL postseason games and the World Series.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the channels you need -- Fox, FS1 and TBS -- to watch every postseason game. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you can get Fox in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets, along with FS1 and TBS.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange package includes TBS. Neither package includes FS1, but Sling Blue customers in select cities can watch Fox. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.com At Bat app

The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.