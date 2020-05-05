How to watch Xbox Series X First Look event

Microsoft

Since Microsoft announced the Xbox Series X last December, the company has kept a tight lid on what games for the console will look like. That's expected to change this week when Inside Xbox shows off the next-gen device.

Thursday's Inside Xbox is going to be a special one. Microsoft plans to reveal some of the third-party titles heading to its newest console. Almost everything about the Xbox Series X has been revealed, with the exception of games. Microsoft also hasn't said how much the console will cost, but don't expect the Xbox maker to share that just yet.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

When is Inside Xbox First Look event?

The show starts at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on May 7, according to a tweet from the official Xbox Twitter account.

How can I watch it?

Expect to watch Inside Xbox at the Xbox YouTube channel if Microsoft decides to upload the video instead of streaming. If it does intend to livestream, then you'll be able to watch on its Mixer channel. No word if they'll also show the event on Twitch.

What games will be shown?

Microsoft said on April 30 that the show would focus on third-party titles, while first-party games such as Halo and Forza will be shown at a later event in the summer.

One of the games likely to be touted on May 7 is the recently announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The latest entry in the franchise made its debut last Wednesday and will be released on the Xbox Series X. Another possible title is Cyberpunk 2077. The sci-fi RPG is slated for release in September, but it'll come out on Microsoft's newest console and will make use of the gadget's Smart Delivery feature, which lets owners of the Xbox One version upgrade for free to the Series X version.

In March, Microsoft revealed specs for the Xbox Series X, which is powered by a Zen 2 processor running at 3.8GHz and a custom RDNA 2 GPU at 1.825GHz to create 12 teraflops. One of the big additions to the console is the 1TB SSD that promises to not only make games load faster but also boasts the ability to let users jump right back where they left off across several games, with a feature called Quick Resume.

The Xbox Series X is set for release during the 2020 holiday season. Microsoft has yet to reveal the price.