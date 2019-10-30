John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Game Seven. Those are two of the best words a sports fan could hear. Wednesday night, baseball fans will be the lucky recipients of such a gift with the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals set to play the final game of the 2019 MLB season.

After the Nats jumped out to a 2-0 lead heading back to the nation's capital, the Astros rallied off three straight on the road to bring a 3-2 lead back to Houston for Game 6. Unfortunately for them, ace pitcher Stephen Strasburg continues to excel in the World Series (while Justin Verlander continues to struggle) and not even a controversial call on Trea Turner could stop the Nats from forcing a decisive final game.

One way or another, the 2019 baseball season is set to end tonight. First pitch for Game 7 is set for 8:07 p.m. ET (7:07 p.m. CT) on Fox with Max Scherzer set to take the hill for the visiting Nationals and Zack Greinke on tap for the hometown 'Stros.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch the World Series live without cable.

What does the World Series schedule look like?

The final game of the best-of-seven World Series takes place in Houston. The broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET -- that's 7 p.m. CT for fans in Texas.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, Game 7

How can I watch on TV?

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games via the Fox Sports Go app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay-TV subscriber.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network (Fox, in this case). See below to find out which services carry Fox.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you can get Fox in your area. Note that AT&T TV Now is raising its prices in November, and its new base price will be $65.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes Fox in select cities. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.TV and MLB At Bat

MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app are great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but they're less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

You can watch the World Series on Fox with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.

