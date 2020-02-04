How to watch Trump's 2020 State of the Union address tonight without cable

Amid his ongoing impeachment trial and the Iowa caucus reporting debacle, President Donald Trump will deliver the final State of the Union address of his first term on Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress. You don't need cable to watch the speech because streaming options abound, including the CBS News stream embedded above. Here's what you need to know to stream Trump's State of the Union address tonight.

How to watch the SOTU without cable

Trump's annual address is set to begin tonight, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will give the Democratic rebuttals to Trump's State of the Union address. Escobar will give the Spanish-language rebuttal after Whitmer's speech.

The State of the Union will be also streamed live for free by virtually every major news organization on YouTube, in both English and Spanish. Again, CBS News' YouTube stream is embedded above.

You can also watch the State of the Union address and rebuttals live on the CBS News website or CBS News app for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Cord cutters can also watch the State of the Union and the rebuttals with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans include ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.