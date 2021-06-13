How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 conference: Halo Infinite, Starfield and more

Historically, years like these, right after the launch of a new video game console, are when the pace of new games picks up steam. Some huge titles are on tap for this year, Halo Infinite.

The Xbox maker is expected to discuss a wide range of new games and initiatives during its press conference at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) Sunday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Though the event is being held remotely on a livestream as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, Microsoft is still expected to make attention-grabbing announcements for its video game console. Yes, that means in addition to Halo.

Given this is being billed as a Microsoft and Bethesda showcase there's a high chance Microsoft will reveal Starfield, an all-new space RPG made by Bethesda, the game studio Microsoft bought along with ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

The company may also discuss its next big racing game, Forza Horizon 5, likely built to take advantage of next-generation tech built into the newest Xbox consoles.

Microsoft

The company's also expected to discuss its Xbox game streaming service, which is built into the company's $15 per month Xbox Games Pass Ultimate service. Game streaming allows people to stream games over the internet in a similar way they watch Netflix today.

When

Microsoft's press conference will be held online on Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m. PT/1p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST. That'll be 3 a.m. on June 14 AEST (sorry, Australia.)

Where

We'll keep you up to date about all the key announcements from the show, and will be livestreaming the press conference here, on CNET as well as on our sister site GameSpot.

What we can expect

What, a new Halo isn't enough for you? Well, don't worry, Microsoft has shown a penchant for showing off a ton of games, and this year will likely be no different.

