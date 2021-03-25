How to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max: Everything you need to know

Warner Bros.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is still a few months away, but that first trailer is imminent and could entice you to sign up for HBO Max right now. Warner Bros. is staying true to its word, releasing its 2021 film slate simultaneously in theaters and on streaming. The supervillain flick will arrive on Aug. 6.

HBO Max has a huge slate of blockbusters en route. Zack Snyder's Justice League is already available and Godzilla vs. Kong hits HBO Max next week. There's even more to come: Mortal Kombat (April 16), the latest The Conjuring movie (June 4), Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights (June 18) and the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James (July 16).

Here's everything you need to know to watch The Suicide Squad, including how to sign up to HBO Max.

How and when to watch

If you have , just tune in from Aug. 6 as normal to watch. Like Wonder Woman 1984, there's no extra charge beyond your subscription fee. Right now, HBO Max costs $15 a month.

In fact, you might already have access to HBO Max and not even know it. If you currently subscribe to HBO via your cable or satellite provider, you can probably get HBO Max without paying anything extra. We explain it in detail here, but essentially, you'll need to watch on a smart TV or streaming device -- or a Comcast Xfinity box -- using the HBO Max app and your home internet connection.

Plus, last December, Roku struck a deal that gives subscribers access to HBO Max. Roku users who already use the HBO app will automatically update to HBO Max. You can find more information here.

But if you want to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from Aug. 6, don't wait too long. Like Wonder Woman 1984 on the streaming service earlier this year, the blockbuster movie is available for streaming only for a limited time -- a month, unless things change.

First trailer

The first official trailer for The Suicide Squad will strut in (presumably to a '60s or '70s pop/rock song) on Friday. Director James Gunn, whose behind the excellently soundtracked Guardians of the Galaxy movies, teased it -- by pointing out its R-rating.

Plot and cast

Classified as a standalone sequel to David Ayer's negatively received Suicide Squad from 2016, the new flick brings back a few of the same unhinged supervillains like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, as well as introducing a host more (most of whom you can expect to be killed off in violent ways -- especially with the R-rating). Along with Cena and Elba, big cast additions include Sylvester Stallone, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion and Storm Reid.

They're playing various supervillains freed from Belle Reve penitentiary to take on a, yep, suicidal mission. Viola Davis' Amanda Waller returns to run the Task Force X program, enlisting the large squad to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.