How to watch the South Carolina primary results without cable

Elections 2020

The Palmetto State heads to the polls on Leap Day. The South Carolina primary takes place on Saturday, Feb. 29 and is the last Democratic presidential primary before the all-important Super Tuesday, March 3. Former vice president Joe Biden leads state polls going in but Bernie Sanders, the delegate leader and national polling front-runner, isn't far behind. Billionaire Tom Steyer is the only other candidate polling above 10% in South Carolina, with Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren mired in the single digits. And the race's other billionaire, Mike Bloomberg, isn't even on the ballot in the state -- his first chance to acquire actual votes will be on Super Tuesday when 14 other states, including California, Texas and Virginia, hold their primaries.

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Saturday, and results across the state should start flowing in soon after. Here's how you can watch the race unfold live, for free and without cable.

How to watch

Live coverage of the South Carolina primary can be seen on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Cord-cutters can also watch the South Carolina primary with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.