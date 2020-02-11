How to watch the Samsung Unpacked event: Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and more

At its first Unpacked Event for 2020, Samsung revealed the next generation of its ultrapopular flagship Galaxy phones, the S20, S20 Plus and the relatively mammoth S20 Ultra, as well as the new Galaxy Z flip folding phone. Then event takes place under the shadow of coronavirus worries around the world.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's rumored rival for the new Motorola Razr is now official, bringing last century's clamshell flip phone up to date with dual screens. It hardly comes as a surprise to us, though, as Samsung first revealed it during the 2020 Oscars. The prices start at $1,380.

Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra



While less buzzy than the Z Flip, Samsung's ultrapopular Galaxy phones get their annual refresh. This time, though, there's a new big phone on the block -- the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which steps into the Note 10 Plus' size turf at almost 7 inches. It adds another camera and some new photo smarts, a 120Hz OLED display and support for two 5G standards, among other things.

Now playing: Watch this: Hands-on with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra

Samsung also offered up a refreshed version of its Galaxy Buds; the "Plus" in Galaxy Buds Plus refers to its improved battery life and extra microphone. Still no noise cancellation, though.

Galaxy Buds Plus: Better battery life, sound, call quality and more Apple friendly

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus first look: Longer battery life...

This is a developing story. The original post follows.

Samsung will host its Unpacked event in San Francisco today, where the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to be announced. The event happens less than a week after the Motorola Razr foldable phone went on sale. The timing is curious because the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to have a similar, albeit square, flip phone design to the new Razr. It would be the follow up to last year's Galaxy Fold.

Samsung

When and where is the Samsung Unpacked event?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Palace of Fine Arts.

Time:

11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET

7 p.m. UK

How can I watch the event live?

Samsung will host a livestream of the event on its website. But you can join CNET before, during and after the event on a livestream embedded at the top of this story hosted by Senior Editors Iyaz Akhtar and Bridget Carey along with Editor at Large Jeff Bakalar. You can also watch Samsung's own livestream below.

What do we know about Samsung announcements so far?

Rumors have been ramping up ahead of the event and point to a trio of Galaxy S20 phones replacing what would normally have been called the Galaxy S11 phones. The biggest addition to the new phones is 5G support along with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen (matching the Asus ROG Phone 2) and a new 108-megapixel camera.

Samsung is highly likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip, a clamshell design meant to challenge the Motorola Razr. And we anticipate seeing some Galaxy Buds Plus and maybe even the Galaxy Watch 2.

On the invitation to the Unpacked event, is the word Galaxy in black against a white cloth background. The letter "a's" have been replaced by two square-forms rising up from under the cloth. The squares are likely two Galaxy Z Flip phones.

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy S20 leaks continue, forget about a Twitter edit...

Originally published earlier this month.