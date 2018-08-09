How to watch the Galaxy Note 9 event, start time, livestream and more

The Galaxy Note 9 is almost upon on us.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, Samsung will hold its Unpacked press event in New York, where the big-screen Note 9 is expected to be announced. Thanks to leaks, we know that the phone will look a lot like its Note 8 predecessor and that its embedded S-Pen stylus will have Bluetooth capabilities. But according to other Note 9 rumors floating around, we anticipate that the phone will cost more than $1,000 and launch in retail stores on Aug. 29. It's also expected to be bundled with the popular game Fortnite and retain its dual rear-cameras.

But while these rumors help Samsung to get people curious about the phone, selling it is a different matter. During the company's quarterly earnings release in July, Samsung reported that the high-end smartphone market was "stagnant" and characterized the sale of its Galaxy S9 flagship phone as "slow." According to market analyst IHS Markit, Samsung's shipments also fell 11 percent to 70.8 million units, compared to the previous year.

If you want to watch Samsung unveil the Note 9, either out of curiosity or because you're in the market for a new top-tier phone, you can watch CNET's livestream above.

As well as covering the event on the ground in New York, we'll also be providing analysis and answering reader questions. The stream starts Thursday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET, 3.30 p.m. UK), so stay tuned.