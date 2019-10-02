How to watch the Rays vs. A's AL Wild Card game on ESPN tonight without cable

Getty Images

After 162 games, over six long months, Major League Baseball's regular season has drawn to a close and its division champs and Wild Card winners have been crowned. Here's what you need to know to tune into baseball's postseason, which got underway last night with the Nationals knocking out the Brewers with a late rally in the NL Wild Card game. The AL Wild Card game between the Rays and As' is tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

Who's in?

The National League division winners and two Wild Card entrants are:

After defeating the Brewers, the Nationals will head west to take on the league-leading Dodgers in one division series, and the Cards and Braves will face off in the other division series.

The American League division winners and two Wild Card entrants are:

The winner of the Wild Card game will play the Astros in one division series, and the Twins and Yanks will face off in the other division series.

What's the postseason schedule look like?

The AL Wild Card game between the Rays and A's is tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The American League Division Series begins on Thursday, Oct. 3. The National League Division Series begins on Friday, Oct. 4.

The next round is the League Championship Series. The NLCS begins on Friday, Oct. 11. The ALCS begins on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. If it goes the distance, Game 7 of the World Series will take play on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

How can I watch on TV?

The AL Wild Card game is on ESPN, but the rest of the playoff games will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 and TBS. Two games of the ALDS will be shown on MLB Network.

The ALDS is on FS1 or MLB Network, and the NLCS is on TBS.

The ALDS is on Fox or FS1, and NLCS is on TBS.

The World Series is on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games the Fox Sports Go app or Watch TBS app, but you will need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay TV subscriber. Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out if you can get Fox to watch AL postseason games and the World Series.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes the five channels you need -- Fox, FS1, ESPN, TBS and MLB Network -- to watch every postseason game. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. The $55-a-month Core plan adds MLB Network. Plug in your zip code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN, but not MLB Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1, TBS and ESPN. Neither of its plans include MLB Network. Enter your zip code here to see if you can get Fox in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets, along with FS1 and TBS, but not ESPN or MLB Network.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue or Orange package includes TBS, and the Orange package includes ESPN. Neither package includes Fox or FS1, but you can add the MLB Network for $10 a month with the Sports Extra add-on package. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month, and a free preview of MLB Network is available until Oct. 12.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.com At Bat app



The MLB.com At Bat app is great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but it's less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason, because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

If you just want to watch the World Series on Fox, you can do so with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.