CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Stimulus negotiation reckoning NASA Osiris-Rex MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 The Haunting of Bly Manor ending AOC starts Twitch channel Walmart Black Friday

How to watch the Oct. 21 Next @ Acer streaming event

New laptops and more are coming from Acer, here's how to watch the livestream.

Listen
- 00:31

Acer is holding its next online press event, helpfully called Next @ Acer, on Oct. 21. Starting at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, the event's live stream will be embedded above. 

Acer is known for thin-and-light systems such as the Spin 5, as well as gaming hardware including the Predator and Triton lines. The last livestreamed Acer event, back in June, focused on gaming systems, Chromebooks and the creator-friendly Concept D line, so this time we're expecting a lineup of mainstream and premium laptops and two-in-one devices. 

See also