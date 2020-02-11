How to watch the New Hampshire primary results tonight without cable

Getty Images

Elections 2020

A direct vote. How refreshing! After the Iowa caucus debacle last week, New Hampshire heads to the polls today for its first-in-the-nation primary. Unlike the arcane caucus system in Iowa, the New Hampshire primary is a direct vote -- no election app required. Granite Staters will cast paper ballots, and we should know the winner by the end of the night. Voting is already underway now, most polls close at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and results across the state should start flowing in soon after.

A win or strong showing in New Hampshire can propel a campaign forward into the next primary stops in Nevada and South Carolina. Which candidate will come out on top in New Hampshire tonight? It's too close to call, but I can tell you how you can watch the New Hampshire primary results as they happen tonight -- live, for free and without cable.

How to watch the New Hampshire primary without cable

Live coverage of the New Hampshire primary starts at 5 p.m. ET tonight on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

You can also watch for free online at C-SPAN. It will simulcast live coverage from WMUR-TV -- the ABC affiliate in Manchester -- starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the primary results and candidate speeches starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Cord cutters can also watch the NH primary with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans include ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.