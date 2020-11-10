How to watch the Lil Nas X virtual concert in Roblox

Roblox

This Saturday, you'll be able to virtually travel to the Wild West to watch Lil Nas X perform Old Town Road. The popular rapper, singer and songwriter will be hosting a digital event on the Roblox gaming platform this weekend. The preshow starts at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Friday with the main event taking place at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Saturday in the US.

Lil Nas X teamed up with Roblox for the experience, which will feature a new single, exclusive merchandise and a motion-capture performance by Lil Nas X himself that will be digitally rendered into the game world. Expect the setting to transform as well as he moves through his songs.

You can sign up for a Roblox account for free and jump into the experience now if you'd like. Supposedly, you can explore an Old West town for trivia and hidden secrets as you get ready for the concert this weekend.

Roblox is a popular game creation and sharing platform looking to expand into bigger digital events similar to the One World: Together at Home concert hosted by Lady Gaga and the World Health Organization in April.