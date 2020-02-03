How to watch the Iowa caucuses tonight without cable

Getty Images

All eyes will be on Iowa tonight. The Democratic presidential candidates face their first major test when Iowans caucus on Monday, Feb. 3. Unlike primary states where voters head to the polls to cast their votes, Iowa is a caucus state where people gather at a series of local meetings to discuss and debate and vote on the candidates. A win or a strong showing in Iowa can propel a candidate into primary season.

Which candidate will win Iowa tonight? It's too close to call, but I can tell you how you can watch the Iowa caucus results as they happen tonight -- live and for free and without cable.

How to watch the Iowa caucuses without cable

Live coverage of the Iowa caucuses starts at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) tonight on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won't have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET).

You can also watch live coverage online at C-SPAN. It will follow two caucus sites -- West Des Moines and Milo -- starting at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT). The caucus results and candidate speeches will be covered live when they begin at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. CT).

Cord cutters can also watch the caucuses with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, but not every service carries every local network. Check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV's plans include ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.