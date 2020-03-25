How to watch the Huawei P40 launch livestream

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Huawei is unveiling its latest flagship superphone this week over a YouTube livestream, which means you can all follow along to see how the Chinese firm is taking the fight to Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro.

The stream is embedded below and will kick off on Thursday March 26 at 1 p.m. UK time, which is 6 a.m. PT, 9 a.m. ET.

The launch event was due to take place in Paris, but due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, this has sensibly been pared back to an online-only event. Huawei's previous phones have had a real focus on photography and it looks like the P40 will be no exception.

The company put out a teaser video with the tagline "visionary photography," while circulating rumors have hinted at a 10x optical zoom lens and a 53-megapixel Sony-made image sensor.

It's all but certain the phone will support 5G, and due to the ongoing ban from the US, the phone won't support Google services. You can read our full report on the most credible rumors here.

We'll be going hands-on with the phone soon so stay tuned for much more.