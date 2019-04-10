It may not be as much of a household name (in the US at least) as Apple or Dell, but Acer makes a lot of desktops, laptops, monitors, accessories, and pretty much every type of PC-related gear you can think of. This includes some of our long-time favorites, like the Acer Swift 7 or the Predator 21 X.
Now the company is holding what it calls its annual Next @ Acer Global Press Conference, at NYC's Brooklyn Navy Yard. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. ET, and based on our experience in previous years, you can expect a wide range of new product announcements, covering gaming PC, thin-and-light laptops, Chromebooks and accessories. A phone or smartwatch can occasionally sneak in there, too.
We'll be onsite Thursday morning, covering the highlights, and you can keep up by watching the livestream here as well.
Discuss: How to watch the April 11 Next @ Acer global press conference
