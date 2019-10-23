John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

With a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, Jose Altuve sent the Houston Astros back to the World Series. The party in Houston didn't last long, however. In Tuesday night's Game 1 of the 2019 World Series, Juan Soto and the well-rested Washington Nationals pulled off a road upset by putting up five runs against Astros ace Gerrit Cole. Game 2 is Wednesday night, starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Fox.

Pitching takes centerstage in the postseason as the competition gets tougher and the weather turns colder, and each World Series team boasts an incredible trio of starting pitchers. For tonight, the Astros turn to their other AL Cy Young candidate, Justin Verlander. The Nationals will counter with their own second stud pitcher, Stephen Strasburg.

On offense, former first-round pick Anthony Rendon and last night's hero Soto pace the Nationals. (See how the Nationals built an NL championship team here.) The Astros are the deeper team on paper: Alex Bregman and George Springer are the two most dangerous hitters in their lineup, but Altuve and Michael Brantley are key contributors along with Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and likely AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez. (See how the Astros built their AL championship team.)

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch the World Series live without cable.

What does the World Series schedule look like?

The best-of-seven World Series continues Wednesday in Houston. The broadcast for each game begins at 8 p.m. ET -- that's 7 p.m. CT for fans in Houston.

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington at Houston, Game 2

Washington at Houston, Game 2 Friday, Oct. 25: Houston at Washington, Game 3

Houston at Washington, Game 3 Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington, Game 4

Houston at Washington, Game 4 Sunday Oct. 27: Houston at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary)

Houston at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary) Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary)

Washington at Houston, Game 6 (if necessary) Wednesday Oct. 30: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary)

How can I watch on TV?

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games via the Fox Sports Go app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay-TV subscriber. Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network (Fox, in this case). See below to find out which services carry Fox.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

AT&T Now TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox. Enter your ZIP code here to see if you can get Fox in your area. Note that AT&T TV Now is raising its prices next month, and its new base price will be $65.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes Fox in select cities. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.TV and MLB At Bat

MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app are great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but they're less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

You can watch the World Series on Fox with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.