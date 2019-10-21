Getty Images

With a walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ALCS, Jose Altuve sent the Houston Astros back to the World Series. Waiting for the Astros are the well-rested Washington Nationals, who swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. The Astros return to the Fall Classic for the second time in three years, while the Nationals are playing in the first World Series in franchise history.

Pitching takes centerstage in the postseason as the competition get tougher and the weather turns colder, and each World Series team boasts an incredible trio of starting pitchers. The Astros have the top two AL Cy Young candidates in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and added veteran Zack Greinke at the trade deadline. The Nationals will counter with Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

On offense, former first-round pick Anthony Rendon and 20-year-old Juan Soto pace the Nationals. See how the Nationals built their NL championship team. The Astros are the deeper team; Alex Bregman and George Springer are the two most dangerous hitters in their lineup, but Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley are key contributors along with Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel and likely AL Rookie of the Year Yordan Alvarez. See how the Astros built their AL championship team.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch the World Series live without cable.

What does the World Series schedule look like?

The best-of-seven World Series begins on Tuesday in Houston. The broadcast for each game begins at 8 p.m. ET -- that's 7 p.m. CT for fans in Houston.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington at Houston Game 1

Washington at Houston Game 1 Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington at Houston Game 2

Washington at Houston Game 2 Friday, Oct. 25: Houston at Washington Game 3

Houston at Washington Game 3 Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston at Washington Game 4

Houston at Washington Game 4 Sunday Oct. 27: Houston at Washington Game 5 (if necessary)

Houston at Washington Game 5 (if necessary) Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington at Houston Game 6 (if necessary)

Washington at Houston Game 6 (if necessary) Wednesday Oct. 30: Washington at Houston Game 7 (if necessary)

How can I watch on TV?

The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch online?

You can livestream games on the Fox Sports Go app, but you'll need to authenticate your account to prove you're a pay-TV subscriber. Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured here.

Cord cutters can watch postseason baseball with a live TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network (Fox, in this case). See below to find out which services carry Fox.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if you get Fox where you live.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox. For Fox in your area, get the details about YouTube TV's available networks here.

PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Access plan includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code here to see if Fox is available in your area.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Sling Blue package includes Fox in select cities. (Sling TV is currently discounted by 40% for the first month.)

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

MLB.TV and MLB At Bat

MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app are great for watching out-of-market baseball games during the regular season, but they're less useful for tuning into baseball's postseason because you must be a subscriber to a participating pay TV provider. The list is short and can be found here. If you're a subscriber to one of the pay TV providers listed, the Postseason Package will run you $25. To sweeten the deal, the Postseason Package includes spring training games next year.

Over-the-air antenna

You can watch the World Series on Fox with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have suggestions for the best indoor antennas that start as low as $10.